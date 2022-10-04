Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.42 million shares of the Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.40M. SUNL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.36, offering almost -412.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.58% since then. We note from Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 989.55K.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SUNL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6583 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 53.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.06% year-to-date, but still down -52.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) is -55.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUNL is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -303.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.27 percent over the past six months and at a -93.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 126.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 161.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. to make $40.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.30%.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.05% of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares, and 73.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.96%. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.65% of the shares, which is about 7.34 million shares worth $36.98 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.62% or 3.92 million shares worth $19.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $11.64 million, making up 4.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd held roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $5.31 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.