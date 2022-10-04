Stock Performance And Outlook Of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR)

In the last trading session, 7.05 million shares of the Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) were traded, and its beta was 4.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.48, and it changed around $0.68 or 10.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.11B. PR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.70, offering almost -29.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.09% since then. We note from Permian Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.85 million.

Permian Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

Instantly PR has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.57 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.08% year-to-date, but still up 21.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) is -1.84% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PR is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Permian Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.81 percent over the past six months and at a 194.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.40%. Permian Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 118.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders