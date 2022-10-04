SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 2.25 million shares of the SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.21, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $530.80M. SNDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.60, offering almost -334.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.07% since then. We note from SNDL Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.37 million.

SNDL Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SNDL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SNDL Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.38 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is -18.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.15 day(s).

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

SNDL Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.43 percent over the past six months and at a 64.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,091.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $162.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect SNDL Inc. to make $164.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8 million and $11.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,925.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,370.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.40%.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of SNDL Inc. shares, and 7.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.98%. SNDL Inc. stock is held by 177 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 7.75 million shares worth $54.26 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 0.20% or 3.38 million shares worth $23.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.75 million shares worth $54.26 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $3.77 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.