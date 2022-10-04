SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.12, and it changed around -$0.18 or -1.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $731.78M. SIGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.99, offering almost -166.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.75% since then. We note from SIGA Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.52 million.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

Instantly SIGA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.85 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.21% year-to-date, but still up 1.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) is -28.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

SIGA Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.96 percent over the past six months and at a -27.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.50%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.00%. SIGA Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 28.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.38% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares, and 42.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.22%. SIGA Technologies Inc. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.43% of the shares, which is about 3.59 million shares worth $25.44 million.

AltraVue Capital, LLC, with 3.05% or 2.47 million shares worth $17.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.21 million shares worth $8.61 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $12.65 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.