Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around $0.13 or 5.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.84M. SJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.30, offering almost -211.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.03% since then. We note from Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 571.04K.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Instantly SJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.59 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.80% year-to-date, but still up 40.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) is -26.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) estimates and forecasts

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 86.78% of Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares, and 0.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.44%. Scienjoy Holding Corporation stock is held by 8 institutions, with Murchinson Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.48 million.

SG Americas Securities, LLC, with 0.06% or 20291.0 shares worth $66351.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17909.0 shares worth $44235.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.