Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 9.1 million shares of the Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.56, and it changed around $3.16 or 5.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.27B. ROKU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $350.60, offering almost -488.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.37% since then. We note from Roku Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.89 million.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Instantly ROKU has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.53 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.90% year-to-date, but still up 2.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is -12.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Roku Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.56 percent over the past six months and at a -308.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -222.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -235.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $901.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Roku Inc. to make $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.10%. Roku Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -291.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 43.00% per year for the next five years.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Roku Inc. shares, and 77.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.82%. Roku Inc. stock is held by 876 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.75% of the shares, which is about 10.48 million shares worth $1.31 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 8.74% or 10.48 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.93 million shares worth $651.15 million, making up 6.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $358.73 million, which represents about 3.15% of the total shares outstanding.