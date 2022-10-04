Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.99, and it changed around $0.41 or 6.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.23B. RKT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.84, offering almost -140.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.87% since then. We note from Rocket Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Rocket Companies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended RKT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Rocket Companies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Instantly RKT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.05 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.41% year-to-date, but still down -2.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is -13.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKT is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Rocket Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.40 percent over the past six months and at a -94.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -103.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -93.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -51.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Rocket Companies Inc. to make $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.11 billion and $2.59 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -65.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -56.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.60%.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.74% of Rocket Companies Inc. shares, and 71.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.96%. Rocket Companies Inc. stock is held by 306 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.05% of the shares, which is about 10.45 million shares worth $72.37 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with 8.06% or 9.31 million shares worth $64.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.93 million shares worth $34.11 million, making up 4.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.32 million shares worth around $22.97 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.