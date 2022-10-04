Risk-Taking Investors May Find Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.24, and it changed around $0.26 or 3.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $819.80M. SCS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.93, offering almost -78.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.94% since then. We note from Steelcase Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 758.92K.

Steelcase Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SCS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Steelcase Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) trade information

Instantly SCS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.32 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.44% year-to-date, but still down -4.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is -36.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 212.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $885.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Steelcase Inc. to make $871.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.40%. Steelcase Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -84.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SCS Dividends

Steelcase Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 14 and December 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 5.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.45% of Steelcase Inc. shares, and 91.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.08%. Steelcase Inc. stock is held by 292 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.60% of the shares, which is about 7.93 million shares worth $94.79 million.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, with 8.60% or 7.94 million shares worth $94.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harbor Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 2.13 million shares worth $24.99 million, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $21.49 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.