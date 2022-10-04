Risk-Takers Will Like Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI).

In the last trading session, 5.73 million shares of the Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around $0.33 or 15.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $105.43M. SNTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.35, offering almost -314.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.0% since then. We note from Senti Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

Instantly SNTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.79 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.65% year-to-date, but still up 103.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) is 24.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) estimates and forecasts

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.31% of Senti Biosciences Inc. shares, and 60.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.27%. Senti Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.44% of the shares, which is about 2.38 million shares worth $23.46 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 5.04% or 2.2 million shares worth $4.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $4.21 million, making up 4.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $7.43 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.