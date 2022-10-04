Home  »  Technologies   »  Risk-Takers Will Like Carnival Corporation & ...

Risk-Takers Will Like Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL).

In the last trading session, 103.66 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.85, and it changed around -$0.18 or -2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.94B. CCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.57, offering almost -287.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.01, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.34% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 83.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.58 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CCL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.85 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.95% year-to-date, but still down -23.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is -26.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 137.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $6.80 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -221.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.84 percent over the past six months and at a 47.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 96.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 690.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Carnival Corporation & plc to make $4.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $715.58 million and $1.14 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 573.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 304.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.70%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by 35.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.95% per year for the next five years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 19 and December 23.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.03% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 48.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.70%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 993 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.06% of the shares, which is about 90.11 million shares worth $1.82 billion.

Public Investment Fund, with 5.11% or 50.83 million shares worth $1.03 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 24.47 million shares worth $494.82 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $384.91 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.

