Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.23, and it changed around $1.23 or 4.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.18B. RVNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.51, offering almost -4.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.08% since then. We note from Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

Instantly RVNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.37 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 72.98% year-to-date, but still up 15.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is 33.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.14 day(s).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Revance Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.23 percent over the past six months and at a 18.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Revance Therapeutics Inc. to make $28.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.8 million and $19.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.60%. Revance Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 14.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.60% per year for the next five years.

RVNC Dividends

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.66% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 84.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.34%. Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 235 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.37% of the shares, which is about 6.82 million shares worth $132.94 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.27% or 5.29 million shares worth $103.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.9 million shares worth $95.46 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $43.11 million, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.