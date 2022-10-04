RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.31M. RDHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.50, offering almost -1174.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.84% since then. We note from RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Instantly RDHL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is -41.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.68 percent over the past six months and at a 60.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. to make $23.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.02 million and $21.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.70%.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 28 and December 02.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.95% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, and 12.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.54%. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.70% of the shares, which is about 1.95 million shares worth $4.91 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 1.98% or 1.05 million shares worth $0.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $0.92 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.