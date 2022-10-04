PSNY Stock Forecast 2022: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Remains Weak With A Upside Of 2.33%

In the last trading session, 3.25 million shares of the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.01B. PSNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.41, offering almost -218.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.33% since then. We note from Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.98 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.90% year-to-date, but still down -9.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -25.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSNY is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -93.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.85% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, and 5.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.21%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock is held by 93 institutions, with AMF Tjanstepension AB being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $38.77 million.