ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Stock Forecast: $3.90 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.37M. PRQR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.67, offering almost -983.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.75% since then. We note from ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 395.72K.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8525 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.03% year-to-date, but still up 7.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 2.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRQR is forecast to be at a low of $0.81 and a high of $3.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -387.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.30 percent over the past six months and at a 28.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $750k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics N.V. to make $750k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.78% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, and 52.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.32%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock is held by 82 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.85% of the shares, which is about 7.02 million shares worth $6.35 million.

Privium Fund Management B.V., with 7.50% or 5.34 million shares worth $4.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 0.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.