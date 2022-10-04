Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) were traded, and its beta was 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around -$0.12 or -22.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.07M. NUWE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.48, offering almost -490.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -11.9% since then. We note from Nuwellis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Nuwellis Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NUWE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nuwellis Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Instantly NUWE has showed a red trend with a performance of -22.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6399 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.15% year-to-date, but still down -30.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) is -65.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12670.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NUWE is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -971.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -495.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Nuwellis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.13 percent over the past six months and at a 46.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nuwellis Inc. to make $2.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.51 million and $1.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.20%.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.95% of Nuwellis Inc. shares, and 8.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.02%. Nuwellis Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.92% of the shares, which is about 0.44 million shares worth $0.45 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.27% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 30345.0 shares worth $18076.0, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held roughly 9397.0 shares worth around $5597.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.