Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.24, and it changed around $0.53 or 6.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.68B. MCW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.82, offering almost -114.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.06% since then. We note from Mister Car Wash Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) trade information

Instantly MCW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.41 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.17% year-to-date, but still down -6.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) is -12.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.35 day(s).

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) estimates and forecasts

Mister Car Wash Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.89 percent over the past six months and at a -13.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $219.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Mister Car Wash Inc. to make $226.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $191.76 million and $194.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.00%. Mister Car Wash Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -138.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.80% per year for the next five years.

MCW Dividends

Mister Car Wash Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.28% of Mister Car Wash Inc. shares, and 99.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.27%. Mister Car Wash Inc. stock is held by 166 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 72.52% of the shares, which is about 219.21 million shares worth $3.24 billion.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 3.30% or 9.99 million shares worth $147.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.12 million shares worth $46.21 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $43.36 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.