Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.44, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $264.03M. MCG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -215.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.48% since then. We note from Membership Collective Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 401.58K.

Membership Collective Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MCG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Membership Collective Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) trade information

Instantly MCG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.28 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.73% year-to-date, but still down -8.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) is -14.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCG is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -147.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) estimates and forecasts

Membership Collective Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.63 percent over the past six months and at a 54.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 75.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Membership Collective Group Inc. to make $279.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $124.08 million and $165.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 94.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 68.70%.

MCG Dividends

Membership Collective Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 17.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.40% of Membership Collective Group Inc. shares, and 69.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.23%. Membership Collective Group Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 26.07% of the shares, which is about 15.65 million shares worth $121.45 million.

Pelham Capital Ltd., with 14.19% or 8.52 million shares worth $66.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.11 million shares worth $16.41 million, making up 3.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $8.4 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.