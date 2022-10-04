Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 3.29 million shares of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.23, and it changed around -$3.55 or -14.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.30B. MRVI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.43, offering almost -118.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.59% since then. We note from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Instantly MRVI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.26 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.86% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) is 18.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.94 day(s).

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.74 percent over the past six months and at a 9.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $233.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. to make $229.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $217.78 million and $204.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.00%.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares, and 103.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.53%. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock is held by 351 institutions, with GTCR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.48% of the shares, which is about 21.68 million shares worth $615.96 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc., with 14.52% or 19.1 million shares worth $673.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 3.26 million shares worth $101.61 million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.25 million shares worth around $114.64 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.