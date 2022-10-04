Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around -$0.02 or -5.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.28M. LTRY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -6150.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Lottery.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Instantly LTRY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4380 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.27% year-to-date, but still up 26.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) is -19.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 138.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lottery.com Inc. to make $46.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 104.80%.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.88% of Lottery.com Inc. shares, and 5.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.34%. Lottery.com Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 0.47 million shares worth $1.48 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.84% or 0.43 million shares worth $1.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $1.44 million, making up 0.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.9 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.