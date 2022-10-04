Is Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 2.19 million shares of the Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.28, and it changed around $0.67 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.97B. TOST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.93, offering almost -304.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.08% since then. We note from Toast Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.24 million.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.04 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.15% year-to-date, but still down -4.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is -10.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Toast Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.02 percent over the past six months and at a 65.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $651.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Toast Inc. to make $665.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.70%.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.81% of Toast Inc. shares, and 62.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.96%. Toast Inc. stock is held by 233 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.34% of the shares, which is about 40.64 million shares worth $883.2 million.

HMI Capital Management, LP, with 4.68% or 13.27 million shares worth $288.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 24.0 million shares worth $521.54 million, making up 8.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $73.48 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.