Is Matterport Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MTTR) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 2.35 million shares of the Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.91, and it changed around $0.12 or 3.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. MTTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.60, offering almost -861.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.23% since then. We note from Matterport Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.44 million.

Matterport Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MTTR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matterport Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Instantly MTTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.09 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.06% year-to-date, but still up 1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is -11.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTTR is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -283.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -79.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Matterport Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.55 percent over the past six months and at a -113.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Matterport Inc. to make $32.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Matterport Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -692.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.40% per year for the next five years.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.03% of Matterport Inc. shares, and 37.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.57%. Matterport Inc. stock is held by 264 institutions, with DCM International VI, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.04% of the shares, which is about 19.86 million shares worth $161.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.21% or 11.88 million shares worth $96.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.31 million shares worth $43.14 million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.89 million shares worth around $17.89 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.