Is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.60, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $373.69M. ILPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.66, offering almost -411.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.5% since then. We note from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ILPT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) trade information

Instantly ILPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.30 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.64% year-to-date, but still down -8.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is -20.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ILPT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -132.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -78.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) estimates and forecasts

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.37 percent over the past six months and at a -22.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -103.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -87.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $102.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to make $101.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $54.98 million and $56.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.50%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust earnings are expected to increase by 45.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.60% per year for the next five years.

ILPT Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares, and 88.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.68%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock is held by 346 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.36% of the shares, which is about 12.01 million shares worth $272.29 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 16.09% or 10.53 million shares worth $238.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.67 million shares worth $65.72 million, making up 7.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $50.73 million, which represents about 4.80% of the total shares outstanding.