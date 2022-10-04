Is GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.22, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.82B. GTLB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $137.00, offering almost -167.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.98% since then. We note from GitLab Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

GitLab Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GTLB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GitLab Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.80 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.13% year-to-date, but still up 8.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is 1.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTLB is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $104.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

GitLab Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.33 percent over the past six months and at a 45.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $94.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect GitLab Inc. to make $103.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 74.80%.

GitLab Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -44.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.40% per year for the next five years.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 06.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.58% of GitLab Inc. shares, and 57.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.19%. GitLab Inc. stock is held by 204 institutions, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 9.77 million shares worth $532.16 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.05% or 2.82 million shares worth $153.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.91 million shares worth $49.54 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $34.11 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.