Is BIT Mining Limited’s (NYSE: BTCM) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.31M. BTCM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.60, offering almost -3555.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.34% since then. We note from BIT Mining Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Instantly BTCM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3045 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.46% year-to-date, but still up 7.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is -26.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTCM is forecast to be at a low of $87.89 and a high of $87.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30206.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30206.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BIT Mining Limited to make $63.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.90%. BIT Mining Limited earnings are expected to increase by -53.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.75% per year for the next five years.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 16 and November 21.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.12% of BIT Mining Limited shares, and 11.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.87%. BIT Mining Limited stock is held by 47 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.18% of the shares, which is about 3.5 million shares worth $9.78 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.43% or 1.2 million shares worth $3.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $0.6 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.