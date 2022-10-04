If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.38 million shares of the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.95M. SHIP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.44, offering almost -188.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Instantly SHIP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4925 on Monday, 10/03/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.75% year-to-date, but still down -2.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is -8.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -90.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to make $32.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $47.92 million and $56.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 20.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 20.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.50% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, and 2.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.80%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Amitell Capital Pte Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.10% of the shares, which is about 1.7 million shares worth $0.83 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.86% or 1.33 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $97920.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $49775.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.