How To Invest In MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.02 million shares of the MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around $0.07 or 7.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $209.04M. ML currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.60, offering almost -691.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from MoneyLion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

Instantly ML has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1600 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.26% year-to-date, but still down -13.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) is -36.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) estimates and forecasts

MoneyLion Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.33 percent over the past six months and at a 25.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect MoneyLion Inc. to make $89.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 120.30%.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.05% of MoneyLion Inc. shares, and 35.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.32%. MoneyLion Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with StepStone Group LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.30% of the shares, which is about 24.41 million shares worth $61.27 million.

Atalaya Capital Management, LP, with 2.91% or 6.89 million shares worth $17.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.11 million shares worth $4.11 million, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $4.22 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.