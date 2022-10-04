HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 7.58 million shares of the HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.15, and it changed around $0.25 or 6.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.52M. BEAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.47, offering almost -31.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.01% since then. We note from HeartBeam Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

Instantly BEAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.17 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.74% year-to-date, but still up 67.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is 232.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77930.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEAT is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -189.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

HeartBeam Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 128.02 percent over the past six months and at a 14.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.70%.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.87% of HeartBeam Inc. shares, and 16.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.68%. HeartBeam Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.19% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $0.76 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.00% or 79650.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 15570.0 shares worth $28711.0, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port held roughly 891.0 shares worth around $1643.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.