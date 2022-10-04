Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.21, and it changed around $0.47 or 12.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $347.83M. HSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.28, offering almost -334.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.4% since then. We note from Harsco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 804.74K.

Harsco Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HSC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Harsco Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) trade information

Instantly HSC has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.30 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.81% year-to-date, but still up 1.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) is -21.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSC is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -351.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) estimates and forecasts

Harsco Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.05 percent over the past six months and at a -108.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -103.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -70.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $465.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Harsco Corporation to make $475.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.70%. Harsco Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 144.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

HSC Dividends

Harsco Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.85% of Harsco Corporation shares, and 100.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.03%. Harsco Corporation stock is held by 267 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.66% of the shares, which is about 12.44 million shares worth $152.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.83% or 8.6 million shares worth $105.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.66 million shares worth $40.21 million, making up 7.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $29.6 million, which represents about 3.65% of the total shares outstanding.