Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 3.33 million shares of the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around $0.21 or 8.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.50B. HMY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.50, offering almost -97.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.82% since then. We note from Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.87 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HMY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Instantly HMY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.78 on Monday, 10/03/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.23% year-to-date, but still up 28.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is 7.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HMY is forecast to be at a low of $2.18 and a high of $4.42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.76 percent over the past six months and at a 72.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.20%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, and 31.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.46%. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock is held by 154 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 57.09 million shares worth $160.43 million.

Exor Capital LLP, with 4.08% or 25.16 million shares worth $70.71 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 33.41 million shares worth $93.87 million, making up 5.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 19.85 million shares worth around $55.77 million, which represents about 3.22% of the total shares outstanding.