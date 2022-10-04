Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) Share Price Might Move Down By -56.78%

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.63, and it changed around $0.19 or 3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.54B. GRFS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.36, offering almost -131.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.22% since then. We note from Grifols S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Grifols S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GRFS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grifols S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

Instantly GRFS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.66 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.65% year-to-date, but still down -6.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) is -16.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRFS is forecast to be at a low of $12.36 and a high of $15.02. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -126.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Grifols S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.02 percent over the past six months and at a 63.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.10%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.63 billion and $1.58 billion respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.78%. Grifols S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -71.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.60% per year for the next five years.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 10.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Grifols S.A. shares, and 42.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.74%. Grifols S.A. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.57% of the shares, which is about 17.17 million shares worth $200.57 million.

FIL LTD, with 3.36% or 8.79 million shares worth $102.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 11.44 million shares worth $135.93 million, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund held roughly 4.46 million shares worth around $52.97 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.