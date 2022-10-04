Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around $0.03 or 8.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $159.12M. GAU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.90, offering almost -73.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.77% since then. We note from Galiano Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.54K.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) trade information

Instantly GAU has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5251 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.98% year-to-date, but still up 21.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) is 10.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Galiano Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.32 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.80%.

GAU Dividends

Galiano Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.12% of Galiano Gold Inc. shares, and 42.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.06%. Galiano Gold Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Ruffer LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.73% of the shares, which is about 26.38 million shares worth $13.85 million.

Sun Valley Gold LLC, with 10.54% or 23.72 million shares worth $12.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 9.26 million shares worth $4.86 million, making up 4.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 6.13 million shares worth around $3.22 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.