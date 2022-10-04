Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC)

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around -$0.23 or -14.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.85M. MTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -1225.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.76% since then. We note from MMTec Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 522.66K.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Instantly MTC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0800 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.52% year-to-date, but still up 13.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is -17.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38990.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 09.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.90% of MMTec Inc. shares, and 5.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.71%. MMTec Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Ayrton Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.91 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.06% or 18463.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2682.0 shares worth $10341.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.