Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Inhibrx Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: INBX)

In today’s recent session, 3.49 million shares of the Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.48, and it changed around $6.3 or 31.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $768.05M. INBX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.90, offering almost -80.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.03% since then. We note from Inhibrx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 487.03K.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) trade information

Instantly INBX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 31.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.59 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.79% year-to-date, but still up 37.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) is 20.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.98 day(s).

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) estimates and forecasts

Inhibrx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.87 percent over the past six months and at a -57.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -51.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -31.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Inhibrx Inc. to make $900k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $954k and $2.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -64.50%.

INBX Dividends

Inhibrx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.57% of Inhibrx Inc. shares, and 66.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.79%. Inhibrx Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.59% of the shares, which is about 5.31 million shares worth $118.21 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.87% or 1.9 million shares worth $42.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.63 million shares worth $36.35 million, making up 4.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $16.11 million, which represents about 1.85% of the total shares outstanding.