Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: ACRX)

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.84M. ACRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.05, offering almost -377.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.27% since then. We note from AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ACRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Instantly ACRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2300 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.73% year-to-date, but still up 6.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is -25.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACRX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1718.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1718.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.43 percent over the past six months and at a 217.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 153.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $550k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $770k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -69.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.00%.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.44% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 13.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.96%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Rock Springs Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.30% of the shares, which is about 6.33 million shares worth $1.81 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 2.59% or 3.81 million shares worth $1.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.66 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $0.45 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.