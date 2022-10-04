Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD)

In the last trading session, 3.79 million shares of the MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.09, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $769.41M. MNKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.44, offering almost -76.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.42% since then. We note from MannKind Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.62 million.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.22 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.29% year-to-date, but still up 3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is -22.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.52 day(s).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

MannKind Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.36 percent over the past six months and at a -18.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect MannKind Corporation to make $20.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.50%. MannKind Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -26.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.60% per year for the next five years.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.43% of MannKind Corporation shares, and 46.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.24%. MannKind Corporation stock is held by 256 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.21% of the shares, which is about 20.73 million shares worth $76.3 million.

State Street Corporation, with 5.82% or 14.7 million shares worth $54.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.56 million shares worth $28.82 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.95 million shares worth around $25.57 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.