Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: ASZ)

In today’s recent session, 6.64 million shares of the Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.93, and it changed around $0.12 or 1.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.93B. ASZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.88, offering almost 0.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.72% since then. We note from Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) trade information

Instantly ASZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.93 on Monday, 10/03/22. The company’s shares are currently up 0.93% year-to-date, but still up 0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) is 0.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

ASZ Dividends

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II shares, and 93.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.20%. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II stock is held by 154 institutions, with HGC Investment Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.32% of the shares, which is about 11.49 million shares worth $114.12 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 4.21% or 5.81 million shares worth $57.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.4 million shares worth $13.96 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $10.06 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.