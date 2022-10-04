Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL)

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.74, and it changed around $0.66 or 9.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $826.45M. AXL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.96, offering almost -54.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.83% since then. We note from American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AXL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

Instantly AXL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.69 on Monday, 10/03/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.12% year-to-date, but still down -1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is -30.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXL is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.05 percent over the past six months and at a 1.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. to make $1.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.18 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.10%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 101.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.91% per year for the next five years.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 07.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.14% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares, and 97.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.86%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock is held by 293 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.98% of the shares, which is about 18.31 million shares worth $141.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.43% or 14.24 million shares worth $109.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 8.47 million shares worth $65.42 million, making up 7.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.21 million shares worth around $24.79 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.