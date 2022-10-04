Home  »  Business   »  Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ame...

Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL)

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.74, and it changed around $0.66 or 9.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $826.45M. AXL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.96, offering almost -54.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.83% since then. We note from American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AXL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now

While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

Instantly AXL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.69 on Monday, 10/03/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.12% year-to-date, but still down -1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is -30.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXL is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.05 percent over the past six months and at a 1.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. to make $1.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.18 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.10%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 101.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.91% per year for the next five years.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 07.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.14% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares, and 97.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.86%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock is held by 293 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.98% of the shares, which is about 18.31 million shares worth $141.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.43% or 14.24 million shares worth $109.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 8.47 million shares worth $65.42 million, making up 7.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.21 million shares worth around $24.79 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]