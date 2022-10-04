Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -208.56%

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.65, and it changed around $2.35 or 7.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.02B. EXAS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $104.50, offering almost -193.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.3% since then. We note from Exact Sciences Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Exact Sciences Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EXAS as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.07 for the current quarter.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Instantly EXAS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.56 on Monday, 10/03/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.21% year-to-date, but still up 2.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is -8.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXAS is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -208.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Exact Sciences Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.96 percent over the past six months and at a -21.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $497.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Exact Sciences Corporation to make $511.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $434.82 million and $456.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.30%.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares, and 94.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.33%. Exact Sciences Corporation stock is held by 784 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.90% of the shares, which is about 19.18 million shares worth $1.34 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.89% or 15.64 million shares worth $1.09 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.19 million shares worth $361.84 million, making up 5.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 5.44 million shares worth around $380.02 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.