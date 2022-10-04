Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $295.17, and it changed around $8.56 or 2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.88B. ENPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $324.84, offering almost -10.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $113.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.58% since then. We note from Enphase Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended ENPH as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Instantly ENPH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 297.71 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.67% year-to-date, but still up 4.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 1.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $289.77, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENPH is forecast to be at a low of $194.00 and a high of $363.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Enphase Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.21 percent over the past six months and at a 69.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 49.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $604.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc. to make $650.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $351.52 million and $412.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 71.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 57.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.50%. Enphase Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.23% per year for the next five years.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 28.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.08% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares, and 74.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.60%. Enphase Energy Inc. stock is held by 1,163 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.09% of the shares, which is about 15.02 million shares worth $3.03 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.32% or 13.98 million shares worth $2.82 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.48 million shares worth $701.55 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $591.31 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.