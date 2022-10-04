Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.40, and it changed around $0.77 or 11.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $783.07M. DO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.04, offering almost -62.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.14% since then. We note from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Instantly DO has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.50 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.33% year-to-date, but still up 18.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is 6.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DO is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.10%.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares, and 83.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.03%. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Lasry, Marc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.53% of the shares, which is about 12.54 million shares worth $89.39 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with 8.22% or 8.23 million shares worth $58.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American High-Income Trust and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.95 million shares worth $17.39 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $13.75 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.