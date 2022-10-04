Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.30, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. DCPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.99, offering almost -107.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.43% since then. We note from Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.05K.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

Instantly DCPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.31 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 87.31% year-to-date, but still up 4.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is 7.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.92 day(s).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 84.66 percent over the past six months and at a 51.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $32.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.60%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -8.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

DCPH Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.89% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 65.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.05%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.81% of the shares, which is about 5.84 million shares worth $54.1 million.

State Street Corporation, with 8.67% or 5.74 million shares worth $53.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.93 million shares worth $38.5 million, making up 4.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $10.37 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.