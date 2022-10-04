CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.18 million shares of the CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.17, and it changed around $0.35 or 6.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $682.71M. CTIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.80, offering almost -26.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.82% since then. We note from CTI BioPharma Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.36 million.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Instantly CTIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.25 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 148.79% year-to-date, but still up 9.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is -4.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTIC is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -143.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

CTI BioPharma Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.84 percent over the past six months and at a 28.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. to make $16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.20%.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, and 62.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.03%. CTI BioPharma Corp. stock is held by 116 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.19% of the shares, which is about 8.93 million shares worth $41.7 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 6.55% or 7.14 million shares worth $33.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.18 million shares worth $48.85 million, making up 7.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $11.19 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.