Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Shares Could Drop Up To -41.46%

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.81, and it changed around $3.44 or 12.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. CCRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.51, offering almost 4.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.03% since then. We note from Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 845.40K.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CCRN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) trade information

Instantly CCRN has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.20 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.59% year-to-date, but still up 15.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) is 29.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCRN is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) estimates and forecasts

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.25 percent over the past six months and at a 56.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 187.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 49.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $740.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare Inc. to make $587.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 123.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.20%. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 56.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CCRN Dividends

Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.43% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares, and 95.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.12%. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 277 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.57% of the shares, which is about 5.95 million shares worth $128.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.89% or 2.63 million shares worth $57.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.54 million shares worth $52.87 million, making up 6.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $22.11 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.