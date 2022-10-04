Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.11, and it changed around $4.75 or 6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.65B. CROX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $183.88, offering almost -138.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.24% since then. We note from Crocs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Crocs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CROX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crocs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.66 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) trade information

Instantly CROX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.91 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.57% year-to-date, but still up 10.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is -0.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

Crocs Inc. (CROX) estimates and forecasts

Crocs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.45 percent over the past six months and at a 20.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $937.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Crocs Inc. to make $961.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 57.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 95.20%. Crocs Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 149.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CROX Dividends

Crocs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 19 and October 24.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.87% of Crocs Inc. shares, and 82.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.97%. Crocs Inc. stock is held by 516 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.86% of the shares, which is about 6.69 million shares worth $511.02 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.79% or 6.65 million shares worth $507.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.69 million shares worth $149.93 million, making up 4.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $86.51 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.