Could Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 36.79 million shares of the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $254.62, and it changed around $12.22 or 5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $768.03B. TSLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $414.50, offering almost -62.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $206.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.76% since then. We note from Tesla Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 67.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 74.44 million.

Tesla Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended TSLA as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Tesla Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.08 for the current quarter.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 289.00 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.19% year-to-date, but still down -12.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is -12.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $311.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSLA is forecast to be at a low of $83.33 and a high of $530.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 67.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Tesla Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.95 percent over the past six months and at a 78.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Tesla Inc. to make $26.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.60%. Tesla Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 669.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 55.09% per year for the next five years.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 18 and October 24.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.19% of Tesla Inc. shares, and 42.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.75%. Tesla Inc. stock is held by 3,347 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.24% of the shares, which is about 65.17 million shares worth $70.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.29% or 55.24 million shares worth $59.53 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 23.87 million shares worth $25.72 billion, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 18.32 million shares worth around $19.74 billion, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.