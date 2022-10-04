Could F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: FXLV) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.57 million shares of the F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.06, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $208.66M. FXLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.44, offering almost -437.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.18% since then. We note from F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FXLV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) trade information

Instantly FXLV has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.38 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.90% year-to-date, but still up 47.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) is 25.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.04, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FXLV is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) estimates and forecasts

F45 Training Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.16 percent over the past six months and at a 61.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 113.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 110.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect F45 Training Holdings Inc. to make $57.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.83 million and $27.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 112.20%.

FXLV Dividends

F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.90% of F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares, and 48.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.39%. F45 Training Holdings Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Kennedy Lewis Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.11% of the shares, which is about 10.53 million shares worth $112.66 million.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd, with 6.86% or 6.5 million shares worth $69.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS New Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 1.33 million shares worth $8.44 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $10.31 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.