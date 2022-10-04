Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.34 million shares of the Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.22, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $314.42M. CYH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.29, offering almost -588.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.6% since then. We note from Community Health Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Community Health Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CYH as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Community Health Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.50 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.32% year-to-date, but still down -4.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is -16.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYH is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $13.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -519.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Community Health Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.41 percent over the past six months and at a -179.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -58.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -57.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Community Health Systems Inc. to make $3.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.12 billion and $3.23 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.20%. Community Health Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -59.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.75% per year for the next five years.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.29% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares, and 89.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.91%. Community Health Systems Inc. stock is held by 294 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.81% of the shares, which is about 19.95 million shares worth $44.29 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.03% or 9.47 million shares worth $21.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 9.41 million shares worth $20.9 million, making up 6.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund held roughly 8.0 million shares worth around $17.76 million, which represents about 5.94% of the total shares outstanding.