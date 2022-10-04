Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) have been traded, and its beta is 2.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.36, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.79M. CSCW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.92, offering almost -2541.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.85% since then. We note from Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 603.67K.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Instantly CSCW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.38% year-to-date, but still up 8.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is -70.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4800.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSCW is forecast to be at a low of $4800.00 and a high of $4800.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -352841.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -352841.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.50%. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 68.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CSCW Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.87% of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.64%. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $84895.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.15% or 0.17 million shares worth $38994.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 55164.0 shares worth $7066.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port held roughly 27989.0 shares worth around $6381.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.