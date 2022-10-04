Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 6.17 million shares of the Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were traded, and its beta was 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $170.42M. CLVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.76, offering almost -293.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.07% since then. We note from Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.75 million.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Instantly CLVS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.35% year-to-date, but still up 15.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is 2.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLVS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Clovis Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.60 percent over the past six months and at a 23.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Clovis Oncology Inc. to make $34.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.10%.

CLVS Dividends

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.44% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, and 40.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.79%. Clovis Oncology Inc. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.58% of the shares, which is about 12.35 million shares worth $24.94 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.94% or 9.99 million shares worth $20.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.82 million shares worth $7.71 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $6.03 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.