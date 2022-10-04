Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Shares Might Go Down -29.53% This Year

In the last trading session, 4.02 million shares of the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.87, and it changed around $0.53 or 9.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. CLNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.69, offering almost -65.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.52% since then. We note from Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Instantly CLNE has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.87 on Monday, 10/03/22 . The company’s shares are currently down -4.24% year-to-date, but still up 16.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is -4.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.16 percent over the past six months and at a -150.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $102.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. to make $118.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $75.96 million and $86.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.80%. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -789.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.87% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, and 44.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.13%. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock is held by 284 institutions, with Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.39% of the shares, which is about 16.46 million shares worth $130.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.03% or 13.44 million shares worth $106.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and GMO Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.26 million shares worth $41.47 million, making up 4.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held roughly 5.98 million shares worth around $33.09 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.